Devin Haney responds to Ryan Garcia bout being booked in Brooklyn: ‘Queen Ry can cry about it’

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will fight on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and while Haney is thrilled about the idea of the fight going down in the Empire State, Garcia seems to prefer it happening in Las Vegas.

“Queen Ry doesn’t like it, but go cry about it,” Haney said Monday on The MMA Hour.

“I mean, we signed a contract, it’s here [in Brooklyn], this is where it’s going to be and like I said, Queen Ry can go cry about it. It’s happening April 20th.”

The undefeated Haney will look to continue the momentum he built this past year after picking up unanimous decision wins over Regis Prograis and Vasyl Lomachenko.

Being able to compete in Brooklyn feels like a huge opportunity for Haney, and to be able to do so against a rival makes it even sweeter — as shown by a face-to-face near-skirmish that went down prior to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this month.

“I heard about it the night before and then it was announced,” Haney said. “I love New York. It’s the media capital of the world — so [many] eyeballs, so much extra promotion — so I love it. My dad always told me since I was a kid, if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.

“I try to stay focused on me and the fight, Ryan Garcia can say whatever he wants to say. Ryan Garcia’s coming to fight on April 20, I’m coming to fight on April 20, and whatever he says, whatever I say, it’s not going to change the way that I prepare, the mindset that I go in with.”