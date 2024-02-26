Nate Diaz: ‘F*** 300,’ I’ll be at UFC 306 at The Sphere

Nate Diaz is currently not a member of the UFC’s fighting roster, but he is certainly teasing a return for a historic event for the promotion — and it’s not UFC 300.

Diaz fought out his contract when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 in September 2022, and his since turned his attention to the boxing world. While the popular mixed martial artist continuously gave fans hope he might fight at UFC 300 on April 13, he has shifted his focus to the UFC’s upcoming Noche UFC card — which will serve as UFC 306 at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 14.

Nate Diaz wants in on the Sphere pic.twitter.com/wNjpyoVn1D — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 26, 2024

“I’ll be here, f*** 300,” Diaz stated on social media.

Since departing from the UFC after a 27-fight run, Diaz competed in a boxing match against Jake Paul this past August in Dallas where he dropped a unanimous decision. As of now, discussions appear to be ongoing for another boxing bout between Diaz and past UFC opponent Jorge Masvidal, although nothing has been officially announced. Masvidal defeated Diaz via doctor’s stoppage TKO in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in November 2019 in the inaugural “BMF” title fight.