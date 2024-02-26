 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Eddie Hearn, and Oscar De La Hoya all in studio

By Ariel Helwani
MMA Fighting, Getty Images

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy combat sports weekend.

1:30 p.m.: Devin Haney joins us in-studio to preview his April 20 bout against Ryan Garcia.

2:30 p.m.: The other side of the fight, Ryan Garcia, joins us in-studio to do the same.

3 p.m.: Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, then joins us in-studio.

3:30 p.m.: Haney’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, also joins us in-studio.

4:15 p.m.: The Parlay Boys look back at their best bets for the busy weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

