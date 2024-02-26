The MMA Hour with Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Eddie Hearn, and Oscar De La Hoya all in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy combat sports weekend.

1:30 p.m.: Devin Haney joins us in-studio to preview his April 20 bout against Ryan Garcia.

2:30 p.m.: The other side of the fight, Ryan Garcia, joins us in-studio to do the same.

3 p.m.: Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, then joins us in-studio.

3:30 p.m.: Haney’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, also joins us in-studio.

4:15 p.m.: The Parlay Boys look back at their best bets for the busy weekend.

