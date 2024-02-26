 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Mexico City

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2
Brandon Royval and Brandon Moreno
UFC’s return to Mexico proved to be an unpredictable one and it was certainly a memorable Saturday as Brandon Royval and Brian Ortega both scored impressive upset wins in rematches to reinsert themselves into the flyweight and featherweight title pictures, respectively. What does this mean for the careers of Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez, who fell short against their rivals and now find themselves in the unfamiliar position of having lost consecutive fights in high stakes situations?

With Mike Heck on vacation this week, MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew steps in to join host Alexander K. Lee as they determine what comes next from a matchmaking perspective following UFC Mexico City on an all-new edition of On To the Next One. Future matchups are discussed for the four men at the top of the card, as well as for Daniel Zellhuber following his impressive win over Francisco Prado, Yazmin Jauregui after a bounce-back performance against Sam Hughes, one of the lightweight division’s most exciting up-and-comers Manuel Torres, and more!

