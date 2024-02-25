Video: Jacobe Smith follows 18-second knockout with unhinged celebration

Jacobe Smith’s quick work in the cage gave him plenty of time to play afterwards.

At Fury FC 86 in Dallas on Saturday, Smith scored a thudding 18-second knockout of Jared McLoughlin and then unleashed one of the most insane celebrations of 2024.

Watch the fight in its entirety below.

Y'all want the entire Jacobe Smith Fury FC fight??? We'll give it to ya cuz ya might not ever see another. WOW!!#FuryFC86 pic.twitter.com/g3hRybPc3H — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 24, 2024

To summarize:

Smith cracked McLoughlin with a right hand and then nailed him with a follow-up punch to finish the fight

Smith then proceeds to get some air and do a full-force flop onto his back

Smith continues to tumble, doing a full 360 roll on the ground before exploding into a cartwheel that nearly takes out a Fury FC staff member

back flip

chest bump the cage

jog to the other side and hop onto the cage for more theatrics

Incredible.

In a follow-up interview, Smith explained his unhinged post-fight antics.

For those wanting some clarity on the celebration pic.twitter.com/CU8I5UQUMT — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 25, 2024

“First off, I threw two punches and literally both landed, so I didn’t do nothing else the whole fight,” Smith said. “I’m like, ‘It’s over?’ So I stand up and I’m like, ‘This can’t be it. That s*** was wack.’ So I jump up to do a back flip and I didn’t have my grips under me, so I got the push off but I didn’t get the grip to get the rotation going. So I was just like, ‘F*** it, you’ve done this before, just make sure you don’t land on your neck’ and went all back into it.

“Once I hit, I started moving. I just kept moving. I was like, just keep it going, just put on some kind of a show, get the audience tuned in and give them more than 18 seconds because I know they’re going to be pissed off about that a little bit.”

If Smith is worried about quick finishes putting people off, he may want to slow down his current pace. The 8-0 welterweight was coming off of a 61-second knockout win this past September and he already has six first-round KOs on his résumé.