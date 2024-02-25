UFC 303 set for June 29 during International Fight Week

The UFC’s International Fight Week has its marquee event.

On Saturday, the promotion officially announced via press release that UFC 303 is scheduled to take place on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of its 12th Annual International Fight Week. The festivities also include this year’s UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the two-day UFC X fan event, which takes place on June 28 and June 29.

No fights have been made official for UFC 303, though one major name was tentatively tied to the pay-per-view event.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor recently announced that he would take on longtime rival Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout on June 29, but according to Chandler and UFC CEO Dana White, that date was never set in stone and plans for McGregor remain in limbo. White has said he hopes McGregor will fight before the end of the year, possibly in the fall.

This is the second UFC pay-per-view scheduled to take place in June, with UFC 302 set for Prudential Center in Newark, N.J on June 1. The promotion also heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a Fight Night event one week before UFC 303.