UFC Mexico City & PFL vs. Bellator post-fight show: Reaction to Royval and Ortega, plus the new era of PFL

It was a double-stuffed weekend of MMA action as UFC Mexico City and PFL vs. Bellator took place this Saturday. At UFC, Brandon Royval got his revenge against Brandon Moreno, eking out a split decision win in the main event, while Brian Ortega added another impressive comeback win to his résumé, choking out Yair Rodriguez in the co-main event.

Over in PFL, Renan Ferreira made quick work of Ryan Bader to claim the heavyweight “Super Belt” in the main event, while Johnny Eblen survived a scare from Impa Kasanganay to win the middleweight “Super Belt” in the co-main event. Plus, the rest of the Bellator fighters cleaned up in PFL’s debut in Saudi Arabia.

Following Saturday’s events, MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew, Jose Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon reacted to the big upsets in UFC and PFL’s big event. Additionally, they discussed what PFL could improve upon, whether Ortega and Royval earned title shots, and whether or not Francis Ngannou will actually compete in the SmartCage.

Watch the UFC Mexico City & PFL vs. Bellator post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.