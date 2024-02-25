Amir Albazi rips Brandon Royval, Brandon Moreno after UFC Mexico City headliner: ‘Both looked horrible’

Amir Albazi is not impressed.

The 30-year-old flyweight contender was originally expected to face former UFC champion Brandon Moreno in UFC Mexico City’s main event. It was a big spot for Albazi, who could’ve punched a ticket to his first UFC title shot against current champ Alexandre Pantoja with a win. However, it wasn’t meant to be — Albazi ultimately withdrew due to a neck injury, leading Brandon Royval to step up on short notice and headline opposite Moreno.

And Royval made good on that opportunity, surging back into title contention with a come-from-behind split decision win over Moreno after a back-and-forth war.

Albazi, however, was left less than impressed.

“They both looked horrible,” he wrote on social media Saturday night. “I see you guys soon.”

A native of Iraq, Albazi is currently 5-0 in his UFC run. He captured a controversial split decision win over Kai Kara-France in his most recent bout this past June.

Pantoja is expected to make the next defense of his UFC flyweight belt on May 4 at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The next challenger for Pantoja’s title has yet to be announced.