 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘What a f****** DOG’: Pros react to Brian Ortega’s unreal comeback win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Ortega
Brian Ortega
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brian Ortega has done it again.

A fighter known for his flair for the dramatic, Ortega was triumphant in his first fight since July 2022, scoring a stunning third-round submission of Yair Rodriguez. It was a comeback performance for Ortega in more ways than one as he also had to battle back from being badly hurt in the opening round, not to mention the possibility of an ankle injury he suffered moments after entering the octagon.

Ortega was bloody and battered after an opening round that saw Rodriguez score a knockdown, but his elite grappling and absurd toughness shined through as he took control of the action in Round 2. After scoring a takedown early in Round 3, it didn’t take Ortega long to snatch a fight-ending arm-triangle choke and secure his first win since October 2020.

To say his peers were impressed would be an understatement and the accolades poured in on social media afterwards. See some of the best reactions from the pros below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting