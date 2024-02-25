‘What a f****** DOG’: Pros react to Brian Ortega’s unreal comeback win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega has done it again.

A fighter known for his flair for the dramatic, Ortega was triumphant in his first fight since July 2022, scoring a stunning third-round submission of Yair Rodriguez. It was a comeback performance for Ortega in more ways than one as he also had to battle back from being badly hurt in the opening round, not to mention the possibility of an ankle injury he suffered moments after entering the octagon.

Brian Ortega hurt his ankle during his warm up #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/sMlWzeBF6R — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 25, 2024

Ortega was bloody and battered after an opening round that saw Rodriguez score a knockdown, but his elite grappling and absurd toughness shined through as he took control of the action in Round 2. After scoring a takedown early in Round 3, it didn’t take Ortega long to snatch a fight-ending arm-triangle choke and secure his first win since October 2020.

To say his peers were impressed would be an understatement and the accolades poured in on social media afterwards. See some of the best reactions from the pros below.

Wowww what a comeback!! Silenced the crowd #UFCMexicoCity — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 25, 2024

Impressive Grit from T-city after a bad first round. #UFCMexico — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 25, 2024

So much improvement in that wrestling department! Wow Ortega looked great!! #UFCMexicoCity — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 25, 2024

T City gets it done in Mexico City



All he needed to do was get the fight to the ground, and it was just a matter of time.. #UFCMexicoCity — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 25, 2024

Twisted his ankle at opening bell and still finished in the third against Yair what a savage #UFCMexico — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 25, 2024

Holy cow @BrianTcity — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 25, 2024

What a comeback win for ortega — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 25, 2024

Ortega what a ******* g DOG . Heart he always shows ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 25, 2024

Ortega showed insane grit coming back from a rough round 1 and perhaps an even rougher last couple years. Clean sub and superior conditioning. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 25, 2024

Great heart by Brian Ortega battling through adversity against the always dangerous Yair! #UFCMexicoCity — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) February 25, 2024

That was a huge win for Ortega, wasn’t lookin good early especially with that ankle thing #UFCMexicoCity — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 25, 2024

Did Ortega just hurt himself warming up — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 25, 2024

Oh hell nah y’all peep Brodie twist his ankle — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 25, 2024

Did bro just mess his ankle up hopping around during announcements?! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 25, 2024