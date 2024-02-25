UFC targeting St. Louis as destination for upcoming card on May 11

The UFC will head back to the road again for more shows in 2024, with the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on May 11 targeted for a return to St. Louis.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed St. Louis as the destination for the May event, although the UFC hasn’t made anything official just yet. Marcell Dorff first reported the location for the card on Twitter.

If the card is finalized for St. Louis, it would be the first time that the UFC has taken a card to the Missouri city since 2018, when Jeremy Stephens knocked out Doo-ho Choi in the main event. The event would most likely take place at the Enterprise Center, previously known as the Scottrade Center, the home of the St. Louis Blues in the NHL.

Since end of the global pandemic, the UFC has started traveling to more and more locations for Fight Night cards while still promoting a number of events each year at the UFC APEX. So far in 2024, outside of pay-per-view events, the UFC has traveled to Mexico City for a Fight Night card, and the promotion will land in Atlantic City, N.J. on March 30.

There’s also a planned card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 22, as well as the UFC taking a card to The Sphere in Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Day in September.

There are several rumored fights expected for the May 11 card, including Terrance McKinney returning for a matchup against Esteban Ribovics, and Carlos Ulberg taking on Alonzo Menifield, although no main event has been confirmed yet.