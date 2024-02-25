UFC Mexico City live blog: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2

This is the UFC Mexico City live blog for Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2, the flyweight main event for Saturday’s card at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Moreno is MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked flyweight in the world. A former two-time UFC flyweight champion, Moreno looks to rebound after dropping his belt in a unanimous decision against Alexandre Pantoja this past July. Affectionately nicknamed “The Assassin Baby,” Moreno lost just one of his previous 10 bouts prior to that title setback, finishing the likes of Deiveson Figueiredo (x2), Kai Kara-France, and Royval at the pair’s first collision in November 2020.

Royval is MMA Fighting’s No. 8 ranked flyweight in the world. A veteran of the UFC’s 125-pound division, “Raw Dog” is renown as one of the most exciting fighters in the weight class, earning a trio of Fight of the Night bonuses for his wins over Matt Schnell, Kai Kara-France, and Tim Elliott. Royval suffered a decision loss to UFC champ Pantoja in his most recent bout.

Check out the UFC Mexico City main event live blog below.