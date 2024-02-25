Watch Brandon Royval vs. Brandon Moreno 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Mexico City, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 took place Feb. 24 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) rematched Brandon Royval (16-7) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Royval vs. Moreno 2, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

Round 1: Hot damn. These main-eventers have a heck of a show to follow. Brandon Royval makes that walk first, right into the lion’s den. And here comes the former champ! This Mexico City crowd adores this man. Herb Dean is the referee in charge of this contest. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Measured start to this one. Royval throws out a body kick. Lots of circling around the outside of the cage from Moreno. Dean calls for action after about 90 seconds. Royval rushes inside with a jab and eats a left hook counter. Another body kick from Royval. Charging right hook misses for Moreno, who then kicks low. Moreno catches Royval flush with a combination. Royval tags him back with a right hand counter. Much more measured pace than usual for both men. Moreno goes high with an overhand right but just misses. Right hand connects for Royval. Moreno disengages, circles, and resets. Close round.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Moreno.

Round 2: Royval’s left leg may be a bit hurt, but he’s still chucking it. Immediate kick with it from him to start. Big right hand lands by Moreno. That’s the best shot of the night so far. Moreno catches a body kick then blasts Royval with a looping hook. Moreno seems to be finding his range now. Royval slips another winging overhand left. Long jab to the jaw from Moreno. Royval responds with a combination. Royval cracks Moreno with a counter after a missed Moreno flurry. Huge combination from Moreno! That was nice. Somehow, Royval just eats and continues marching forward. Sneaky hook to the body from Royval. Both men trade shots from inside the pocket. Royval starts unloading with kicks but Moreno catches one of them and takes him down. Frantic scramble here. Moreno settles in top position. Super slick escape off the gogoplata attempt by Royval. That was beautiful.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Moreno. (20-18 Moreno.)

Round 3: Royval’s left leg/knee is bothering him. He seems very concerned by it. Screw it, Royval immediately tosses out a couple quick low kicks. Lots of movement for Moreno. He’s hanging back and looking for his shot. Another body kick by Royval. Moreno catches another kick and muscles Royval down the mat. Wild scramble here and Royval escapes to his feet. Royval smacks Moreno with a kick to his kibbles ‘n’ bits. We’re taking a moment here. OK, we’re back. Moreno answers with a hard kick of his own. He was waiting for that. Royval is relentless with his left leg kicks, though. He’s finding something here. Moreno can’t figure out this range now. Royval jabs then gets dragged back to the mat by Moreno. Instant get-up by Royval. Moreno blocks a two-piece. Royval flurries after eating a leg kick. Nice bounce-back round for Royval.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Royval. (29-28 Moreno.)

Round 4: Moreno storms forward with a big two-punch combination then smacks Royval with a low kick. Nice uppercut lands for Moreno inside the clinch. There’s a scramble here but we end up back on the feet. Moreno is really intent on using these wide, looping hook combinations tonight, but they’re slowing down and Royval is starting to get wise to it. Nasty counter up the pipe from Royval! Royval is pushing the pace now, unloading with shots as Moreno backs up against the fence. Takedown for Royval, but Moreno stands quickly. Moreno spins Royval around with another leg kick. Royval still throwing punches in bunches. Royval leans back and catches Moreno clean with a series of counters. He’s totally figured out this range right now. Moreno blocks a three-piece, then answers to the body. Another leg kick from Moreno spins Royval around again, but Royval just continues to throw. Lots of touch-touch-touch from Royval. This might be tied up.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Royval. (38-38 overall.)

Round 5: Here we go y’all, this could be all or nothing. Tremendous urgency from both corners. Royval peppers the jab out there to start. Moreno misses with a looping shot, and Royval makes him pay with a combination. Moreno clinches and forces Royval’s back to the fence. Dean calls for action after a bit of a stall. More calls for action by Dean. He finally steps in and separates them. Royval thanks him. Three minutes to win this and they’re trading! Royval’s volume is not slowing. Moreno just misses with a big standing elbow. Sneaky right hand connects for Royval. He may be taking over. Oh, big shot by Moreno! That was nice. Moreno charges inside and ties up on Royval’s back against the fence. Dean is not having this — he wants action. And he splits it up. One minute to go. Big punches from both men! Royval is the busier fighter. Nasty right hand by Royval! And there’s a cheeky knee to the body by Royval! Moreno clinches in desperation and drives this fight to the fence. Royval breaks free and UNLOADS with a furious combination at the horn. That was sick. Royval may have done it.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Royval. (48-47 Royval.)

Brandon Royval def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)