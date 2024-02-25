Watch Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez 2 full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC Mexico City, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 took place Feb. 24 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez (19-5, 1 NC) rematched Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Ortega vs. Rodriguez 2, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

Round 1: Co-main event time! People’s main event time! Potentially massive stakes here between two of the top featherweights in the world. Is a shot against Ilia Topuria next? We shall see. Brian Ortega makes that walk first. First time we’re seeing him since July 2022. And here comes Yair Rodriguez, who’s greeted with a hero’s welcome. Marc Goddard is our referee. Looks like Ortega’s right ankle buckled during the intros. Oh no. Hopefully it’s nothing. Ortega comes out pumping his jab. They’re already slugging it out. Orega leans back and unloads a three-shot combo. Rodriguez answers with a hard low kick, then catches Ortega with a perfect left hand! Ortega drops! Rodriguez rushes inside to follow up and Ortega is reeling. We’re back on the feet and Rodriguez is peppering with shots to the head and body. Ortega’s face is already a bloody mess. One-two lands for Rodriguez. Ortega seems to have recovered but that was a bad spot. Ortega tries to double up on the jab only to eat another hard counter by Rodriguez. Another shot drops Ortega again! Rodriguez jumps into Ortega’s guard and starting unloading with punches. Ortega throws up a triangle choke attempt but it fails. Ninety seconds to go. More left hands from Rodriguez. Slick reversal by Ortega allows him to take the back. Somehow, Ortega is going to close this round on top.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Rodriguez.

Round 2: Big round for Rodriguez, let’s see how Ortega responds. Ortega comes out firing. Single-leg attempt from Ortega but Rodriguez stays on his feet. Ortega is relentless though, and he finally hoists Rodriguez into the air then dumps Rodriguez on his back. “El Pantera” is holding onto a guillotine choke attempt, but there’s no way this works. Yep, Ortega escapes. Three minutes for Ortega to work from top control. He posts up and lets loose with some punches. More punches and elbows. Rodriguez appears content to wait this out. Another nasty elbow connects for Ortega, and that one appears to have split open a cut on Rodriguez’s brow. HUGE round here for Ortega. The man has that dog in him.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Ortega. (19-19 overall.)

Round 3: The cut is actually below Rodriguez’s right eye and it’s a gnarly one. Hell of a round from Ortega, who pumps up the crowd as we kick off. They immediately lock up in the center of the cage, and Ortega drives Rodriguez’s back into the fence. Easy takedown for Ortega! Wow, Rodriguez may be gassed here. Ortega works to mount then locks up a sneaky arm-triangle choke! WOW!!! That was incredible. Rodriguez taps. This is over.

Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 0:58 of Round 3