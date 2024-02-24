Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios scrapped from UFC Mexico City just before walkouts

Raul Rosas Jr. will not get the chance to fight in front of an adoring crowd at UFC Mexico City.

The highly-touted bantamweight prospect suffered an illness that left him unable to compete, and his fight with Ricky Turcios was scrapped just before the two were scheduled to walk to the octagon. The news was announced during the UFC Mexico City broadcast.

While certainly not the best circumstance possible, Rosas will only have to wait a week to compete with his fight against Turcios rescheduled for the UFC Vegas 87 card on March 2 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. That card will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup pitting Jairzinho Rozenstruik against Shamil Gaziev.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Rosas, who talked about his excitement to perform in front of friends and family as the UFC landed in Mexico City for the first time in nearly five years.

Now he’ll have to wait a week to return to the octagon to face Turcios in Las Vegas instead.

So far in his early UFC career, the now 19-year-old fighter has posted a 2-1 record through three fights, including victories over Jay Perrin and Terrence Mitchell. He’ll obviously hope to add Turcios to that list when they finally fight next week but he won’t get the chance to perform in front of the Mexico City crowd.