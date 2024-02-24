UFC Mexico City video: Manuel Torres taps out Chris Duncan with nasty choke in wild opening round

Manuel Torres kept his impressive streak of first-round finishes going with another blistering performance to kick off the UFC Mexico City main card on Saturday.

This time around, Torres had to survive a fast start from opponent Chris Duncan, who grabbed his attention early with a massive punch as soon as the action started. Torres stayed composed and eventually got into a clinch exchange, which allowed him to toss Duncan to the ground then quickly advance his position to take the back.

From there, Torres wasted zero time sinking in the rear-naked choke, and once his arm was tight under the chin, Duncan had no choice but to tap out, with the end coming at just 1:46 of the opening round. Torres now has 14 first-round finishes on his résumé, including six in a row, with three of those in the UFC.

“I’m going to come out with everything,” Torres said of his strategy. “You need to see my wrestling. I’m going to do everything to be the best in history!”

It was a great adjustment from Torres after Duncan came out headhunting as soon as the fight started. The opening punch rattled Torres and put him on his heels, but the 28-year-old prospect handled the adversity before turning the tables on Duncan with a takedown.

Once Torres climbed onto the back, he was incredibly quick to latch his arms into position to secure the fight-ending choke — and the grimace on Duncan’s face was unmistakable.

Now 15-2 in his career, Torres remains one of the best up-and-coming fighters based out of Mexico, and he’s looking for a step up in competition for his next fight — or perhaps taking one one of the most talked about names in the sport if that’s available to him.

“Send me Paddy [Pimblett], send me top 20, send me top 10,” Torres shouted. “I’m ready.”