UFC Mexico City video: Edgar Chairez closes door on Daniel Lacerda series with slick triangle choke

Edgar Chairez can move on from Daniel Lacerda, at last.

Five months after their first fight ended in a confusing no-contest due to a botched submission finish, Chairez officially scored a tapout in the bizarre two-bout series with a first-round triangle choke victory at UFC Mexico City on Saturday.

Watch the finish below.

Left no doubt in the rematch



Edgar Chiarez gets the tap to secure his first UFC victory #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/gaiD67BqC1 — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

It didn’t take long for Chairez to secure the submission. An aggressive Lacerda — winless in his UFC career to this point — came forward and was stung with a few strikes, prompting him to go for a takedown. Chairez welcomed the attempt and immediately attacked from off of his back. He methodically worked his legs into position, and not long after, Lacerda was forced to concede to the triangle choke.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:17 into Round 1.

Chairez’s win has to be a relief for the Mexican fighter, who fought Lacerda to a no-contest this past September and then saw their October rematch postponed due to a Lacerda illness. He scores his first UFC victory in his third octagon appearance.

If this is Lacerda’s last UFC fight, he wraps up one of the strangest careers in the history of the promotion. In six UFC appearances, Lacerda went 0-5 with one no-contest. All five of his losses came via knockout or submission, and only one made it past the six-minute mark.