‘Straight robbery’: Pros react to Felipe dos Santos’ controversial split decision win at UFC Mexico City

Felipe dos Santos had people talking after his first UFC win, though maybe not in the way he’d hoped.

The Brazilian flyweight earned a split decision call over Victor Altamirano at UFC Mexico City and the crowd expressed their displeasure at the judges’ scoring, loudly booing the result to show support for Altamirano, a native of Mexico.

Judges Mike Bell and Junichiro Kamijo both scored the fight 29-28 in dos Santos’ favor, giving Rounds 2 and 3 to the eventual winner. Judge Miguel Jimenez deviated wildly from that assessment, scoring all three rounds for Altamirano.

Jimenez wasn’t alone in seeing Altamirano as the winner. Several UFC fighters reacted on social media in disbelief that the decision didn’t go Altamirano’s way, including Cody Durden, who said the result was a “straight robbery;” Michael Chiesa, who called the decision “botched;” and Terrance McKinney, who stated that “Victor won that no problem.”

See how the pros reacted to the controversial judges’ call below.

I must be tripping but I for sure had Victor controlling the distance, landing 9 takedowns, and getting dominate positions. I guess he didn’t land enough strikes idk. — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 25, 2024

That was a very botched decision. I had Victor winning rounds one and two. #UFCMexicoCity — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 25, 2024

Yo wtf ??? Victor won that no problem — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 25, 2024