‘Francis thinking I’ma stay in boxing’: Pros react to Renan Ferreira’s 21-second bulldozing of Ryan Bader

Renan Ferreira needed just 21 seconds to seemingly punch his ticket to a huge fight with Francis Ngannou.

Ferreira stopped Bader in quick and devastating fashion in the main event of Saturday’s PFL vs. Bellator card to pick up the lone win for PFL throughout the festivities, which according to the promotion, will earn him the right to face the former UFC heavyweight champion in Ngannou’s PFL debut after he takes on Anthony Joshua in a boxing match in March.

Ngannou let Ferreira enjoy the moment and decided not to take part in a faceoff, but his reaction was certainly seen on the broadcast, and he wasn’t the only one who had thoughts about Ferreira’s breakout moment.

Check out how pros reacted to Ferreira’s massive win below.

Francis Ngannou reacts to Renan Ferreira knocking out Ryan Bader #PFLvsBellator pic.twitter.com/tT28if1nRu — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 24, 2024

Renan Ferreira takes his place on the throne!#PFLvsBellator pic.twitter.com/6tZIRstvKR — PFL (@PFLMMA) February 24, 2024

Proud of the boys!



Great effort all around#PFLvsBellator pic.twitter.com/951dg23s8M — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) February 24, 2024

I don’t give a fuck what no one say that motherfucker scary even Francis thinking like I’ma stay in boxing lmfao — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 24, 2024

Renan Ferreira absolutely cooked Bader . Sheeeshhhh !#PFLvsBellator — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 24, 2024

Congrats to @PFLMMA. They put on a great event tonight. Plus… they own Bellator. Will be interesting to see what they do with it. — (Danny) Brener.ETH (@DannyBrener) February 24, 2024

Was literally telling my wife.... this isn't looking good... Bader is already leaning back to get out before he gets in... before I could finish... BOOM!!

CONGRATS @PFLMMA you got 1. #PFLvsBellator — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) February 24, 2024

10-1 in cross promotion fights. Mike Kogan, @rich_chou, @ScottCoker are the best in the business at finding the sports next stars. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) February 24, 2024