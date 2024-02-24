 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Francis thinking I’ma stay in boxing’: Pros react to Renan Ferreira’s 21-second bulldozing of Ryan Bader

By Mike Heck
Renan Ferreira needed just 21 seconds to seemingly punch his ticket to a huge fight with Francis Ngannou.

Ferreira stopped Bader in quick and devastating fashion in the main event of Saturday’s PFL vs. Bellator card to pick up the lone win for PFL throughout the festivities, which according to the promotion, will earn him the right to face the former UFC heavyweight champion in Ngannou’s PFL debut after he takes on Anthony Joshua in a boxing match in March.

Ngannou let Ferreira enjoy the moment and decided not to take part in a faceoff, but his reaction was certainly seen on the broadcast, and he wasn’t the only one who had thoughts about Ferreira’s breakout moment.

Check out how pros reacted to Ferreira’s massive win below.

