PFL vs. Bellator video: Jason Jackson calls out Cedric Doumbe after obliterating Ray Cooper III

Jason Jackson had a callout ready to go after absolutely crushing Ray Cooper III in their feature catchweight bout on Saturday.

Jackson, the reigning Bellator welterweight champion, took on the two-time PFL season winner at the PFL vs. Bellator event, and Jackson lived up to his nickname as he smashed Cooper’s legs with kicks over and over again before earning a second-round TKO stoppage to keep Bellator unbeaten over PFL in their head-to-head battles.

Watch the finish below.

absolute beatdown by Jason Jackson over Ray Cooper. glad that one got stopped early #BellatorvsPFL pic.twitter.com/vlUIa7eWyb — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 24, 2024

Jackson captured the 170-pound Bellator strap with a sensational performance over previously unbeaten Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 301 this past November, and with Saturday’s victory over Cooper, has now won eight straight.

Following the win, Jackson called for a fight with PFL rising star Cedric Doumbe, who is set to face Baysangur Chamsoudinov at PFL Europe in March.

Cooper, who took the fight on short notice replacing Magomed Magomedkerimov, has now dropped two straight.