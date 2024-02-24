PFL vs. Bellator video: Vadim Nemkov leaves Bruno Cappelozza unconscious with nasty choke

Vadim Nemkov returned to heavyweight and he did it in style.

On Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nemkov faced 2021 PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza in battle of former champs on PFL vs. Bellator. It was Nemkov’s first fight at heavyweight in nine years and his return to the division after vacating his Bellator light heavyweight title, and the Russian phenom looked just as dominant up a weight class, demolishing Cappelozza in the second round to claim the “Super Belt.”

Despite looking bigger as a heavyweight, Nemkov retained his speed from 205 pounds, darting around Cappelozza on the feet and mixing in grappling, leaving the former PFL champion completely flummoxed. In the second round, Nemkov kept the pressure on, scoring a takedown and quickly moving to secure an arm-triangle choke. Nemkov moved from mount to side control, squeezing all the while, and Cappelozza simply had no answer. The Brazilian ultimately went to sleep instead of tapping out.

Check out the highlight below.

Vadim Nemkov puts him to SLEEP #PFLvsBellator | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/DKdBXMq7sO — DAZN MMA (@daznmma) February 24, 2024

The win moved Nemkov to 17-2 (1 NC) in his career, and afterward he called for a title shot, though he did not specify whether he wanted a shot at the Bellator or PFL heavyweight champion.