PFL vs. Bellator video: A.J. McKee runs over Clay Collard in 70 seconds with slick triangle armbar

A.J. McKee didn’t break a single sweat in a matchup many believed would be a crazy, competitive war.

McKee got Bellator on the board when he faced PFL’s Clay Collard in the lightweight main card opener of the PFL vs. Bellator event on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, submitting the exciting Collard in just over a minute with relative ease.

Check out video of the finish below.

After cracking Collard multiple times on the feet, McKee scored an easy takedown. In transition, the former Bellator featherweight champion locked in a tight guillotine, before moving to a triangle, then to a triangle armbar. A frustrated Collard had no choice but to tap and give McKee an impressive victory against one of PFL’s best 155-pounders.

McKee improves to 4-0 since making the move up to the lightweight division, but Saturday’s victory served as his first stoppage win in his new weight class.

Collard has now dropped two straight since earning a spot in the finals of the 2023 PFL season.