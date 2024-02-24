PFL vs. Bellator video: Aaron Pico demolishes Henry Corrales to get his revenge

Aaron Pico got his revenge.

On Saturday, Pico faced Henry Corrales in the final prelim bout of PFL vs. Bellator in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Pico was originally scheduled to face Gabriel Braga, however Corrales stepped in on short notice once Braga was pulled from the fight, giving Pico a chance to avenge his 67-second loss to Corrales back in 2019 — and boy did he.

Pico came out fast in the first round, immediately putting Corrales on the back foot, pressuring him to the fence, and forcing a ton of grappling exchanges. Corrales did his best to stymie Pico’s offense, but the 27-year-old attacked relentlessly, mixing in striking and grappling to overwhelm Corrales and completely dominate the round. Even still, it looked like Corrales would make it to the second frame, but a late surge from Pico planted Corrales on the canvas and a barrage of punches and elbows forced the referee to jump in and make the save at 4:53 of Round 1.

Aaron Pico gets revenge against Henry Corrales, winning their rematch via first-round TKO #PFLvsBellator



(via @PFLMMA) pic.twitter.com/lncZ0D3XwV — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 24, 2024

The win moves Pico to 13-4 as a professional and puts him on the short list for possible title opponents for either Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull or PFL featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo.