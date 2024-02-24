Video: Fighter scores brutal knockout with stomps and soccer kicks at KSW Epic

Pride never die!

While UFC Mexico and PFL vs. Bellator have taken most of the headlines this weekend, they are far from the only MMA action this Saturday as Gliwice, Poland, KSW: Epic took place featuring a number of special matchups. And one of those fights in particular delivered a throwback highlight.

The second fight of the evening was a “No Holds Barred” modified MMA bout between Muslim Tulshaev and Konrad Rusinski, which basically meant old-school Pride rules, allowing knees and kicks to the head of a downed opponent. And apparently that’s a ruleset that Tulshaev enjoys, because he brutalized Rusinski with stomps and soccer kicks at the start of the third round, earning one of the devastating finishes of 2024 and bringing back memories of the glory days of Pride FC.

Check out the brutal finish below.

SOCCER KICKS!!!!!



Muslim Tulshaev wins the No Holds Barred fight! XTB #KSWEpic pic.twitter.com/ml5OCZ0jmi — KSW (@KSW_MMA) February 24, 2024

The win moved Tulshaev to 11-3 overall, and dropped Rusinski to 6-2.