PFL vs. Bellator live blog: Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

This is the PFL vs. Bellator live blog for Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, the middleweight co-main event on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Perhaps best known for being on the wrong side of one of the most incredible knockouts in MMA history against Joaquin Buckley, Kasanganay re-wrote his own history last year with an incredible run through PFL. Earning his way into the 2023 season with a win on Challenger Series, Kasanganay then rattled off four wins in a row to take the PFL light heavyweight title and the $1 million prize. But can he keep the Cinderella story going against one of the best fighters on Earth?

Considered by some to be the top middleweight on the planet, Johnny Eblen has been an absolute terror since turning pro in 2017. 14-0 with seven stoppages, Eblen ran roughshod over Gegard Mousasi to claim the Bellator belt back in 2022, and has since authored title defenses against Anatoly Tokov and Fabian Edwards, cementing himself as one of the best fighters in the world.

