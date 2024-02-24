PFL vs. Bellator live blog: Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader

This is the PFL vs. Bellator live blog for Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader, the heavyweight main event on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ferreira joined PFL in 2021, making an immediate splash in the heavyweight season in a controversial bout with Fabricio Werdum the resulted in a No Contest. In 2022, he was finally able to break through and earn a spot in the PFL playoffs that year, but lost to future champion Ante Delija in the semifinals. But in 2023, Ferreira put it all together, knocking out Matheus Scheffel, Maurice Green, and Denis Goltsov to claim the PFL heavyweight title. Now he faces the toughest test of his career, with a shot at lineal heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on the line.

At 40 years old, there’s little that Ryan Bader has not done in MMA. A former top-10 light heavyweight in UFC, “Darth” made the move to Bellator in 2017 and hasn’t looked back, racking up nine wins in the promotion along with a number of belts. Bader is the former light heavyweight champion, the heavyweight grand prix winner, and the reigning Bellator heavyweight champion, and now he has the opportunity to add another title to his impressive trophy case.

