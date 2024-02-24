Video: Logan Paul speared through pod by Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul once again has found himself in the middle of a highlight during one of his WWE matches at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Paul took part in the six-man men’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia, along with Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight. The winner would be set to go on to Wrestlemania to face Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight title. Paul, the current U.S. champion, made it to the final three competitors, but also took a memorable bump from Lashley — a Strikeforce and Bellator veteran — getting speared through a pod during the match.

Check out video of the moment below.

This Bobby Lashley spear to Logan Paul through the pod!



Paul was eliminated by Orton, but cost Orton the match with a knockout punch, leading to McIntyre getting the win and a title match at the company’s biggest annual event. Meanwhile, Orton and Paul are likely on a collision course themselves.