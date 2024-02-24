Watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega full fight video to see the first clash between two of the best UFC featherweights in the world.

The first Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega fight happened at UFC on ABC 3 on July 16, 2022. Rodriguez won the fight with a first-round TKO after Ortega suffered a shoulder injury. The official time of the stoppage was 4:11.

Rodriguez and Ortega will meet again in the co-main event of UFC Mexico City on Saturday night. A possible title shot against new UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria could be on the line for the winner.