PFL vs. Bellator Results: Ferreira vs. Bader

MMA Fighting has PFL vs. Bellator results for the Ferreira vs. Bader fight card, live blogs of the top two fights, and more from Freedom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

In the main event, PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira will clash with Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader for the fight to be the first opponent to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the PFL.

PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay will try to hand Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen his first career loss in the co-main event.

Check out PFL vs. Bellator results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 3 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee

Prelims (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio

Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao

Vinicius Pereira vs. Malek Basahel