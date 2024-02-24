UFC Mexico City Results: Moreno vs. Royval 2

MMA Fighting has UFC Mexico City results for the Moreno vs. Royval 2 fight card, live blogs of the top two fights, and more from Mexico City Arena in Mexico City.

In the main event, former UFC champion Brandon Moreno squares off against Brandon Royval in a rematch. Moreno knocked out Royval in the first round at UFC 255 on Nov. 21, 2020.

Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega clash in a featherweight rematch in the co-main event. Rodriguez defeated Ortega via first-round TKO due to Ortega’s shoulder injury at UFC on ABC 3 on July 16, 2022.

Check out UFC Mexico City results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos

Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar

Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos

Muhammad Naimov vs. Erik Silva