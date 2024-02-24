UFC Mexico City Results: Moreno vs. Royval 2

MMA Fighting has UFC Mexico City results for the Moreno vs. Royval 2 fight card, live blogs of the top two fights, and more from Mexico City Arena in Mexico City.
In the main event, former UFC champion Brandon Moreno squares off against Brandon Royval in a rematch. Moreno knocked out Royval in the first round at UFC 255 on Nov. 21, 2020.
Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega clash in a featherweight rematch in the co-main event. Rodriguez defeated Ortega via first-round TKO due to Ortega’s shoulder injury at UFC on ABC 3 on July 16, 2022.
Check out UFC Mexico City results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes
Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos
Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam
Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar
Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos
