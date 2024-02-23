UFC Mexico City & PFL vs. Bellator preview show: Who will win the MMA weekend?

It’s an MMA double-header this Saturday as PFL vs. Bellator kicks off its new era in Saudi Arabia and the UFC returns to Mexico City for the first time since 2019 with a very fun card headlined by two action-packed rematches at the top. So who will the MMA weekend?

Join MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Eric Jackman, and José Youngs as we preview UFC Mexico City and PFL vs. Bellator, dissect the storylines heading into Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 and Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega 2, and discuss whether a shot at UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria could be up for grabs. The panel also debates what MMA fans should make of this first joint PFLator offering, what would be considered a successful night for the sport’s co-leader, whether Francis Ngannou is truly going to fight the winner of the main event, and much more.

Watch the UFC Mexico City and PFL vs. Bellator preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.