UFC Mexico City weigh-ins: Edgar Chairez, Daniel Lacerda both miss weight for rematch

Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval are set for their rematch, as are Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega. However, another pair of rivals caused all kinds of chaos at Friday’s UFC Mexico City official weigh-ins.

While Moreno (126) and Royval (126), and Rodriguez (146) and Ortega (146) made weight for the main and co-main event, respectively, lower on the lineup a seemingly cursed matchup between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda hit yet another snag after both fighters missed weight.

It was Lacerda who stepped to the scale first, coming in a pound over the flyweight limit, but the drama didn’t end there. A few fighters later, Chairez showed up and didn’t come close to the 126-pound mark for a non-title bout, instead weighing in at 131 pounds.

It is not yet known if the matchup will proceed as a catchweight bout and if so, what penalty both fighters will have to forfeit to the commission.

The Chairez-Lacerda booking has taken on a monstrous life of its own. In their first meeting this past September, the two fought to a no-contest when referee Chris Tognoni stopped the bout as Lacerda was defending against a Chairez choke. The matchup was rescheduled for the following October, but Lacerda was forced to withdraw from the rematch due to a medical issue.

Add in the fact that Chairez was involved in an even more harrowing referee blunder last year, and that Lacerda has yet to make it past the 6:00 mark of any of his five UFC fights, and it feels like we are truly witnessing one of the strangest pairings in MMA history.

As for the headliners, Royval and Ortega both seek revenge after suffering losses to Moreno and Rodriguez in previous bouts that saw the losers suffer shoulder injuries. Moreno finished Royval inside of a round at UFC 255, while Rodriguez scored a first-round finish of Ortega at UFC Long Island.

See official UFC Mexico City weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)

Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Brian Ortega (146)

Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)

Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115)

Manuel Torres (155) vs. Chris Duncan (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Cristian Quinonez (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)

Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (126)

Edgar Chairez (131)* vs. Daniel Lacerda (127)*

Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Ronaldo Rodriguez (126) vs. Denys Bondar (126)

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Felipe dos Santos (124)

Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Erik Silva (146)

*missed weight