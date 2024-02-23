The PFL vs. Bellator weigh-in video features all 22 fighters from Saturday’s pay-per-view card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the main event, Renan Ferreira (263.2 pounds) and Ryan Bader (231.1 pounds) both made the heavyweight limit for their contest.

The PFL vs. Bellator ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out PFL vs. Bellator weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira (263.2) vs. Ryan Bader (231.1)

Impa Kasanganay (185.8) vs. Johnny Eblen (185.5)

Gabriel Braga vs. Patricio Pitbull - Canceled

Ray Cooper III (182.0) vs. Jason Jackson (182.1)

Bruno Cappelozza (236.2) vs. Vadim Nemkov (238.1)

Thiago Santos (205.2) vs. Yoel Romero (205)

Clay Collard (155.5) vs. AJ McKee (154.8)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Henry Corrales (155.7) vs. Aaron Pico (155.7)

Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.4) vs. Emmanuel Palacio (152.6)

Claressa Shields (164.4) vs. Kelsey DeSantis (164.6)

Abdullah Al-Qahtani (146) vs. Edukondala Rao (145.7)

Vinicius Pereira (129.2) vs. Malek Basahel (124.9)