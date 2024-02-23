Watch Sean Strickland tap out fan in snowy submission scrap

Sean Strickland is keeping busy between fight bookings.

If there was any question that Strickland has become one of MMA’s most talked-about fighters regardless of whether he’s in the octagon or not, the former UFC middleweight champion has again made headlines for an outside-of-the-cage altercation.

On Thursday, Strickland shared a video on social media featuring him grappling with a fan in a snowy mountain setting and eventually tapping them out.

Watch the clip below.

“Always a good time on the mountain,” Strickland wrote in the accompanying caption. “Y’all need to stop challenging me.”

The contest appeared to be in good jest as Strickland is originally seen brushing off a challenge before engaging in a grappling battle with the fan. Playful or not, both Strickland and the fan appear to be taking it semi-seriously and the exchange only ends after the fan has tapped out to a Strickland choke.

Though Strickland didn’t go too easy on the fan, he did offer a compliment after, praising his opponent for a “nice sit-out attempt.”

This is just the latest in a string of viral videos involving Strickland butting heads with non-fighters. Two weeks ago, Strickland pummeled popular YouTuber Sneako in a sparring match and later said in an interview that he would welcome a fight with Bryce Hall after the influencer boxer publicly challenged him.

Not long after that quote, it was reported that Strickland was involved in a verbal altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at a Power Slap event in Las Vegas.

Strickland awaits word on his next official fight. In his most recent outing, he dropped the middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis via a narrow split decision loss in the main event of UFC 297 this past January.