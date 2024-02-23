UFC Mexico City weigh-in video

At the UFC Mexico City weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s card in the UFC’s return to Mexico will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Indiscutido.

In the main event, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval can weigh no more than 126 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title flyweight fight.

Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega meet for the second time in the five-round co-main event, with both fighters needing to hit at 146 pounds or less.

The UFC Mexico City official weigh-ins are at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch highlights of the fighters from the top two bouts below.

El primero a la báscula Brandon Moreno en peso marca 126 libras #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/JoRaQXRQz0 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 23, 2024

Our flyweight main event is official #UFCMexico @BrandonRoyval comes in at 126 pounds! pic.twitter.com/ESJj6zZYJ0 — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2024

Una mitad de la co-estelar mexicana 146 libras en el regreso de @BrianTCity #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/jtG5WrEDVX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 23, 2024

Ceremonial weigh-ins take place at 6 p.m. ET. Watch a live stream of that event below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)

Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Brian Ortega (146)

Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)

Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115)

Manuel Torres (155) vs. Chris Duncan (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Cristian Quinonez (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)

Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (126)

Edgar Chairez (131)* vs. Daniel Lacerda (127)*

Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Ronaldo Rodriguez (126) vs. Denys Bondar (126)

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Felipe dos Santos (124)

Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Erik Silva (146)

*missed weight