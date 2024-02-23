Morning Report: Tony Ferguson says ‘F*** retiring,’ plans to fight ‘until the wheels fall off’

Tony Ferguson isn’t going anywhere.

The man known as “El Cucuy” turned 40 years old this month and has never shown interest in hanging up the gloves. An all-time entertainer within the lightweight division, Ferguson has done just about everything aside from holding an undisputed title. That, unfortunately, includes some bad with the good.

Ferguson’s last fight saw him tie the record for the longest losing streak in UFC history alongside former two-division champion BJ Penn at seven. Unlike the three losses that came before his most recent fight, Ferguson made it to the judges’ scorecards against rising lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 in December. Competition-wise, it was a decent step down from Bobby Green, whom he fought directly prior. Still, Ferguson plans to keep at it like only he knows how.

“I got trophies, I got the most wins record, I got the loss record, I got the Fight of the Night, Fight of the Year, I got all these accolades and side quests f****** completed,” Ferguson laughed when speaking on JAXXON PODCAST. “So, it was hard to figure out and go back and play the game again to figure out what the f*** you’re looking for, but there is always something in the game that you can figure out or get better with. That’s where I’m at with this and it’s cool because I needed the slap in the face with these two surgeries. I had that slap in the face with my LCL and I came back and I f***** up [Anthony] Pettis but I did it and I fought on the card where they stripped me of my belt but they should have stripped Conor [McGregor] then I would have been champion.

“I’m already a f****** Hall of Famer, man. They already f****** know it. I’m not retiring. Any time I get hurt, I come back with a f****** vengeance because like I said, you get that slap in the face in order to do it because the only person that’s gonna do it for us is ourselves. Nobody’s gonna tell us what the f*** to do.”

UFC 238 was the last event Ferguson got his hand raised at when he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone right before the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2019. The win was his 12th straight, making the complete contrast of his current skid all the more shocking.

The fight that kicked off Ferguson’s current stretch was supposed to be his long-awaited — cursed — matchup with the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. Instead, the worldwide situation forced the change and led to a Justin Gaethje interim title tilt, the second of Ferguson’s career after first winning a placeholder strap against Kevin Lee in October 2017.

Ultimately, as long as Ferguson is physically capable of making the walk, he will.

“I’m going to fight until the wheels fall off,” Ferguson said. “F*** retiring, dude. If you’re a competitor for the longest time — I’m a three-sport athlete. I wanted to go back and play pro ball. I wanted to go and do another f****** thing. I wanted to do all this s*** because I’m that guy.

“I’m not saying I got burned out, but I got burned out with MMA. Pandemic, my business was the only one that didn’t close. I kept sports going, dude. Not one other motherf****** put the belt on the line to keep sports going. B****s from Khabib’s camp ran back home to f****** mommy. Conor was telling everybody to stay inside. My ass was sitting out here f****** being the only f****** car going down 17th street doing all this s***.”

Well, now it just comes down to whether or not the UFC gives Ferguson any more fights.

Happy Friday, gang. Have a great weekend. Thanks for reading!

