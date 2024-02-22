Heck of a Morning: Brian Ortega’s intriguing return at UFC Mexico City, how Merab Dvalishvili got himself over

Brian Ortega returns from a long layoff due to injury as he steps back in the octagon in a rematch with Yair Rodriguez in the co-main event of UFC Mexico City this Saturday. What are the biggest questions you need answered this weekend in regards to the return of “T-City?”

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the five-round bout and what is at stake for Ortega in the matchup. Additionally, listener questions include Merab Dvalishvili getting himself over with the fans without a ton of promotion behind him, the UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill and the reaction it has received from the public, Dana White’s relationship with the media and if he seems fully invested in the current UFC product, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.