Between the Links: Ilia Topuria crowned at UFC 298, Pereira vs. Hill headlines UFC 300, UFC Mexico City

A new UFC featherweight champ was crowned this past Saturday in the main event of UFC 298 after Ilia Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in the second round. While it’s the dawning of a new era, it also puts an end to one of the most impressive title reigns in recent memory, Where will each fighter go, and will it be a rematch with one another next?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to Topuria’s championship victory, talks what it means for the featherweight division, and whether or not a rematch should be next. Additionally, they’ll discuss other shining stars from the pay-per-view event, Dana White announcing the UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, Saturday’s UFC Mexico City card headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2, the PFL vs. Bellator card this weekend, and much more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell.

