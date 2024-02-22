Morning Report: Jorge Masvidal slams ‘lying piece of s***’ Colby Covington for blaming UFC 296 loss on Donald Trump support

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington still share one thing in common despite no longer being the best of friends.

From former brothers at American Top Team (ATT) to the most bitter of rivals, there appears to be no way to rekindle the connection between former two-time and three-time UFC welterweight title challengers Masvidal and Covington. The duo’s fallout occurred during their rise to contention in the late 2010s and things only went from bad to worse when they fought in March 2022.

Covington got the last laugh inside the octagon at UFC 272 when he earned a drawn-out five-round unanimous decision over “Gamebred.” Later that month, however, Masvidal assaulted “Chaos” outside a Miami, Fla. steakhouse, which resulted in a broken tooth on Covington along with a lawsuit. The legal battle has since been resolved between the two and the only thing they now share is a love for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

A noted MMA fan who was once affiliated with the short-lived Affliction promotion, Trump was at Covington’s recent title contest against current champion Leon Edwards in December. Unfortunately for Covington, he lost a unanimous decision that he believed he should have won and claimed afterward that the judges went against him due to his support of the ex-president. A laughable excuse, says Masvidal.

“For starters, I never met such a f****** hoe in my life, such a b****, you know?” Masvidal told BroBible. “He doesn’t know anything about politics. He literally just attaches his name to Trump, hoping that Trump will one day tweet his name or maybe show up to a fight and things like that, but the guy literally knows nothing about politics, knows nothing about immigration laws, knows nothing about 401(k)s, about foreign policies, domestic policies. He knows nothing. All this guy f****** does is throw his money away, f****** gambling on poker, and pay for prostitutes to be in his f****** video.

“So for him to go out there and involve Trump’s name so much and then say, ‘The judges don’t like me because I roll with Trump, and they robbed me because of Trump,’ you’re a f****** piece of s***. Now you’re blaming the f****** greatest president this country has ever seen. You’re blaming your f****** s***** ass loss [on him]. You didn’t do a damn thing and everybody says — even your mom f****** says — you’re a f****** bum. You’re going to blame that on Trump because you’re such a f****** bum. You’re a piece of s***. It just shows who he is, and of course, now he has a broken foot. Guy’s a f****** cheating, lying piece of s***, cop-calling motherf******, and I can’t wait to see his ass.”

Masvidal fought once more after he clashed with Covington. Another unanimous decision came as his last when Masvidal fought Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 last April and retired.

The Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promoter has teased a possibility of fighting again in boxing, but whether that does or doesn’t happen, he and Covington should probably never be in the same vicinity again.

TOP STORIES

Personality. Michael Chandler explains WWE promo against Conor McGregor: ‘I was thrown into the fire’

Antics. Johnny Eblen explains ‘shenanigans’ involving $85K shopping spree with OnlyFans model, near-disastrous prank

Reaction. Jamahal Hill fires back at critics ‘crying’ over UFC 300 main event announcement

Wild. Dana White reveals Vladimir Putin gifts to Khabib Nurmagomedov after Conor McGregor win

Rivals. Corey Anderson: Vadim Nemkov moving to heavyweight because he’s ‘scared’ of trilogy fight

Reflection. Coach says Ilia Topuria had ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Alexander Volkanovski ‘and he got that punch’

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Free fight.

PFL vs. Bellator fight week.

Shingo brings the RIZIN Landmark 8 hype.

Full fight.

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss the best bets for UFC Mexico and PFL vs. Bellator.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Unfair advantage.

Brian Ortega (and family) faces off with Yair Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/aW84bt1ma0 — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) February 21, 2024

The main event.

A Jed spoiler.

Vitor about to get a DAMN just for speaking the truth https://t.co/P1BbPTy8la — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) February 21, 2024

Nice guy Yair.

Deep Jewels cannot miss with the posters.

Soon.

Welcoming committee.

.@kingimpa is a man of the people



Saudi Arabia is embracing the 2023 Light Heavyweight World Champion



[ #PFLvsBellator | Saturday, Feb 24th | 3pm EST | https://t.co/C7U3kwS1zr] pic.twitter.com/jCuzghoQIX — PFL (@PFLMMA) February 21, 2024

Back again.

Raptors.

Great time with the Raptors in Toronto today. pic.twitter.com/GDZe80H7mb — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) February 22, 2024

The Almighty Meal Deal.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Merab did Sneako worse than Strickland did pic.twitter.com/LEvd37MFMl — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) February 22, 2024

Throwback.

Remember when Daniel Zellhuber hit this sweet calf slicer in @luxfightleague?



He returns to action Saturday on #UFCMexico! pic.twitter.com/f5ze63lD3i — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 22, 2024

Should be a fun one.

Former UFC Veteran Dong Hyun Kim and current RIZIN fighter Yu-Ri Sim are announced to second season of Netflix famous series Physical 100 in March 19th. Interesting.



Yu-Ri are scheduled to make her RIZIN debut against fan favorite @SB_RENA

In March @rizin_English @rizin_PR pic.twitter.com/fQcKMgSwOf — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) February 22, 2024

Crazy.

Little more than 20 years already.

My first UFC fight.

Time really passes too fast. pic.twitter.com/pXj7t7KDcW — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) February 21, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jared Gooden (23-9) vs. Kevin Jousset (10-2); UFC Vegas 92, May 11

FINAL THOUGHTS

Covington vs. Masvidal 2 with WWE Hall of Famer Trump as the special guest referee at Wrestlemania. It writes itself.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Which is the better event this weekend? UFC Mexico

PFL vs. Bellator vote view results 52% UFC Mexico (56 votes)

47% PFL vs. Bellator (51 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.