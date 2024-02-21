 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel fights Anthony Taylor in Misfits Boxing 13 championship bout

By Alexander K. Lee
Ben Davis and Gabriel Silva
Misfits Boxing

Anderson Silva might need to clear some space in the family trophy case soon.

The UFC legend’s son Gabriel Silva returns to the boxing ring on March 23 at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., where he fights Misfits Boxing light heavyweight champion Anthony Taylor in the evening’s co-main event.

Taylor and Silva had a heated in-ring confrontation this past November after Silva scored a decision win over OJ Rosé, which sewed the seeds for their upcoming matchup.

See the announcement and video of their tense encounter below.

Both fighters enter the bout on win streaks, with Silva 2-0 in Misfits Boxing including wins over Rosé and combat sports media member Ben Davis, and Taylor having scored back-to-back decision victories over “King Kenny” and “Salt Papi.”

Misfits Boxing 13 is also set to feature a 2-on-1 boxing match between Fox the G against two opponents in the main event, Nikki Hru fighting Alexia Grace for a lightweight belt, a pair of lightweight tournament bouts between Joey Knight and Baby Hulk, and Yuddy Gang and Lil CraCra, and several other influencer boxers in action.

The March 23 event airs live on DAZN.

