Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view price revealed

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are just weeks away from trading punches, and now the price has been revealed for the highly anticipated pay-per-view bout.

PPV.COM lists the cost for the March 8 boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at $69.99. As of today, the “order now” button is active on the site.

This cost is actually slightly less than that of Ngannou’s boxing debut against Tyson Fury, which took place in Riyadh this past October. That event was priced at $79.99 and aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

In Ngannou’s first fight since parting ways with the UFC in January 2023, the current PFL signing went 10 competitive rounds with Fury and even scored a knockdown of the lineal heavyweight boxing king in the third. However, Fury went on to eke out a split decision win to keep his undefeated record intact.

The loss did little to hurt Ngannou’s stock in the boxing world as he is now set to face a former heavyweight champion in Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs). After losing a two-fight series to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua has rebounded with three straight wins and now has the opportunity to add a former UFC champion to his résumé.

Ngannou never lost his heavyweight championship in the octagon, instead becoming an unrestricted free agent when he and the UFC could not agree to terms on a new contract. He won his last six fights for the promotion and exited with a UFC record of 12-2.

The winner of the March 8 bout is expected to fight the winner of the May 18 title fight between Fury and Usyk, though Joshua has already called his fight with Ngannou “my undisputed title fight.”