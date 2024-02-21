No Bets Barred: Best bets for UFC Mexico City and PFL vs. Bellator

Wow! UFC 298 is in the books and with it an impressive new champion in the featherweight division as Ilia Topuria slept Alexander Volkanovski to claim the crown. But the greatest sport in the world never sleeps and even coming off the best event of the year thus far, there’s still more to come as this weekend features a double header with the two premier promotions in MMA: UFC Mexico and PFL vs. Bellator. And of course the No Bets Barred boys are back with a full breakdown of this double-stuffed weekend.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a recap of UFC 298 and Jed’s calamitous weekend, before diving straight into the UFC’s return to Mexico. Can Brandon Moreno beat Brandon Royval a second time to keep his lead in the Battle of the Brandons? How will the rest of the Mexican fighters do in front of their countrymen? And how many flyweight fights is too many fights on one card?

Then it’s over to PFL vs. Bellator where Conner and Jed discuss the chances of a Bellator clean sweep in the marquee matchups, some massive underdogs that maybe shouldn’t be so big, and even a little Wolfpack Wager for good measure. All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 79 of No Bets Barred.

