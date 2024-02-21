 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Alex Pereira in studio, Michael Chandler, Brandon Royval, Johnny Eblen, Anthony Hernandez, Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall virtual face-to-face

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro

1:05 p.m.: Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall join the show with a virtual face-to-face to preview their April 27 rematch.

1:30 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: UFC Mexico City headliner Brandon Royval previews his rematch with Brandon Moreno.

2:20 p.m.: Bellator middleweight champ Johnny Eblen breaks down his PFL vs. Bellator fight against Impa Kasanganay.

2:40 p.m.: UFC middleweight Anthony Hernandez reflects on his UFC 298 win over Roman Kopylov.

3 p.m.: More On The Nose.

3:30 p.m.: UFC star Michael Chandler joins us to talk about his recent WWE appearance and the latest in his saga with Conor McGregor.

4 p.m.: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira joins us in studio to talk about his UFC 300 main event against Jamahal Hill.

5 p.m.: Parlay Boys talk best bets for UFC Mexico City and more.

