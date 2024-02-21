Morning Report: Coach says Ilia Topuria had ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Alexander Volkanovski ‘and he got that punch’

There has been a changing of the guard at featherweight. If Alexander Volkanovski has it his way, it will only be temporary.

UFC 298 got bigger and bigger by the day of its fight week in Anaheim, Calif. The undefeated first-time title challenger Ilia Topuria’s growing confidence only boosted until pressure seemingly was getting the better of him at the energetic pre-fight press conference this past Thursday.

In the end, Topuria made good on his predictions and knocked out the reigning featherweight champion in round two with a perfectly placed right hand against the cage. The loss was Volkanovski’s second in a row via strikes and his first at 145 pounds in his 30-fight career (16 at featherweight, 26-4 overall). However, it was a better performance than his previous loss against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October.

Per all three judges on the night of UFC 298, Volkanovksi won round one and the Aussie’s coach Joe Lopez liked the way things were playing out overall.

“Alex was going through the gameplan, was finding his range and starting to touch him up,” Lopez told Daily Mail. “I was disappointed [by the result], knowing that Alex has a much better skill set … We knew coming into this fight he (Topuria) had a puncher’s chance — and he got that punch.”

Volkanovski, 35, was undeniably one of the best featherweight champions in MMA history with his five-defense stretch of dominance. Arguably the greatest of all time in the division to some, an immediate rematch wouldn’t be unjustifiable against the new title holder.

Ultimately, the 27-year-old Topuria isn’t against the idea but would like to “move on” and keep things fresh atop the division. In defeat, Volkanovski was nothing but graceful and had no excuses to be made.

Don’t expect that potential rematch to look the same though, says “The Great.”

“We knew he would be fast,” Volkanovski said in his post-fight scrum after UFC 298. “We knew he would be powerful, obviously. We knew not to be on the cage there and let him catch us there, so again, he did a great job there, so there’s not much I can say other than congrats to him.

“Obviously, I’ve been a champ for a long time and I want that rematch, so that’s something that needs to happen. I’ve been reigning champ for how long? I’ve been a bit of a company man. Went back up on short notice, I fought Max [Holloway] three times, you name it, I’ve done it individually for a long time so I think I deserve that and it’s going to be different next time.”

TOP STORIES

Problematic. FuboTV files $1 billion lawsuit seeking to stop Disney, FOX and Warner Bros. from launching sports streaming service

Speculation. Matt Brown thinks it’s ‘pretty obvious’ what’s going on with Conor McGregor

Best. Rankings Shakeup: Is Merab Dvalishvili the real No. 1 bantamweight in the world?

Suggestion. Demetrious Johnson: Israel Adesanya needs to develop clinch, grappling game to beat Dricus du Plessis

Rules. Arnold Allen addresses illegal knee controversy against Movsar Evloev: ‘It’s so frustrating’

Prep. Merab Dvalishvili, Aljamain Sterling confirm ‘fight’ for 3 rounds just before Dvalishvili faced Henry Cejudo at UFC 298

Upcoming. PFL announces first fighters, dates for 2024 regular season, including Las Vegas card the night before UFC 300

Injuries. Leah McCourt ‘devastated’ to pull out of Bellator 302 fight against Sinead Kavanagh

Plans. Coach lays out fight roadmap for Islam Makhachev, wants welterweight title in 2025

VIDEO STEW

BROADENED HORIZIN.

Sound & Pound.

Free fight.

Riyadh arrivals.

McKee vs. Collard breakdown.

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the Ilia Topuria era; Plus, fallout of UFC 298, UFC 300 main event reveal.

MORNING MUSIC

Andy’s solo work is interestingly different from Black Veil Brides.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Injuries.

Charles destroyed both my knees in the first round of this fight and we kept fighting, 3 knee surgeries since and I’m still recovering 4 years later https://t.co/AdRtQYjhBu — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 20, 2024

No I didn’t know until weeks later how bad it was. Hospitals were shut down.



But let me be clear I’m not taking away from Charles performance in that fight he did a great job and showed why he’s a champion. Fighting somebody like that is just dangerous asf. https://t.co/mMKnm6wvrM — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 20, 2024

Gone in 28 seconds.

SHE SLEPT HER IN 28 SECONDS! pic.twitter.com/RmY8Y4urd1 — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) February 20, 2024

Lessons.

✊ @JonnyBones tips his hat to @DC_MMA during a short master class at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA pic.twitter.com/syprPTDNnm — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) February 20, 2024

Rebooted.

Cashing in.

Some context on this interaction. Ilia Topuria’s fight vs Josh Emmett was the last in his contract and Hunter Campbell traveled to Barcelona last year to sign a new deal and the title Fight Vs Volkanovski. https://t.co/K6LTPVKBv2 — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) February 20, 2024

Might not be human.

Merab really needs to be studied cause how ? pic.twitter.com/OQDw9XaDBF — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) February 20, 2024

But who else?!

Make it official https://t.co/a45FmejZZ7 save 20% with promo CHAEL pic.twitter.com/1j5fuZ3YyL — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 21, 2024

Complete.

Camp is done ✅️

See you saturday afternoon, 2pm Japan time ❤️ @WickyNishiura on pads pic.twitter.com/I0EVjoCsyc — Claire Lopez クレア・ロペス (@Clairelopezmma) February 21, 2024

Let it be known.

Not enough people seem aware of the fact that True Detective star Kali Reis is an absolute badass. pic.twitter.com/zyYxV0o6qe — FMD ☣️ (@FullMetalDojo) February 21, 2024

New belt.

Is he Wolverine?

Back to the grind pic.twitter.com/NfQUFxNP7o — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 21, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Pat Sabatini (18-5) vs. Nate Landwehr (17-5); UFC Atlantic City, March 30

FINAL THOUGHTS

Demetrious Johnson, Clay Guida, Merab Dvalishvili. The three clear cardio GOATs, the gas tank gods, right? Merab might be the new No. 1 though. Am I missing anyone?

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins this weekend? Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez

Brandon Moreno and Brian Ortega

Brandon Royval and Yair Rodriguez

Brandon Royval and Brian Ortega vote view results 63% Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez (154 votes)

21% Brandon Moreno and Brian Ortega (52 votes)

10% Brandon Royval and Yair Rodriguez (25 votes)

4% Brandon Royval and Brian Ortega (12 votes) 243 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.