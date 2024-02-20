UFC Atlantic City card confirmed, Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot headlines plus 13 more fights

The upcoming UFC Atlantic City card has been finalized with 14 total fights set to take place at Boardwalk Hall on March 30.

Flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot headline the event in a five-round fight that could determine a new No. 1 contender in the division. Both fighters are undefeated in the UFC with a combined 12-0 record in the octagon.

The fight was originally expected to serve as the co-main event, but an injury to Sean Brady prevented him from competing on the card against Vicente Luque in what was initially promoted as the main event. Luque will still compete on the card, but he’ll instead draw Joaquin Buckley in an intriguing welterweight matchup.

As for the new co-main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman makes his second appearance after a gruesome broken leg put him out of action for over two years. In his return, he dropped a unanimous decision to Brad Tavares, but he’ll attempt to get back on track when he faces Brazilian slugger Bruno Silva in March.

Loopy Godinez also returns to the cage on March 30 as she looks to extend her current four-fight winning streak, facing Virna Jandiroba in a strawweight fight.

Here’s the current full card for UFC Atlantic City with the full bout order still to be determined:

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez

Preliminary Card (7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj

Nursaltan Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas

Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns

Pat Sabatini vs. Nate Landwehr

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews

Angel Pacheco vs. Caolon Loughran

Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto