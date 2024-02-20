Heck of a Morning: Welcome to the Ilia Topuria era; Plus, fallout of UFC 298, UFC 300 main event reveal

Ilia Topuria is the new UFC featherweight champion following his highlight reel knockout of former long reigning champ Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 298 event this past Saturday. With a new market to tap into, and a 27-year-old champion with superstardom written all over him, how big can it get for the Topuria era?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Topuria’s win, what could be next, and the UFC getting into Spain. Additionally, topics include Volkanovski’s 145-pound title reign coming to an end, the reactions on social media because of it, Dana White announcing Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill as the main event of UFC 300, where that leaves UFC 301, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.