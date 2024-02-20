PFL announces first fighters, dates for 2024 regular season, including Las Vegas card the night before UFC 300

PFL on Tuesday announced dates and locations for the first half of its 2024 regular season – and some of the stars expected to headline upcoming events.

The first card is set for April 4 at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event features heavyweights and female flyweights. PFL tourney champ Ante Delija and ex-interim Bellator heavyweight champ Valentin Moldavsky are part of the heavyweight season beginning that night, and Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche makes her debut in the newly added women’s 125-pound class.

PFL returns to Las Vegas the following Friday, April 12, with a show at The Theater at Virgin Hotels the night before UFC 300. The event kicks off the light heavyweight and lightweight seasons, with current PFL champion Impa Kasanganay, PFL Europe titleholder Jakub Nedoh and ex-Bellator champion Phil Davis expected to be part of the card. Additionally, PFL title challenger Clay Collard and former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull are expected to compete.

The third card goes down April 19 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago with 170-pound and 145-pound season match-ups, which feature 2023 PFL champion Magomed Umalatov and former Bellator king Andrey Koreshkov. Jesus Pinedo, the 2023 PFL featherweight champion who withdrew from this weekend’s card in Saudi Arabia due to injury, is expected to be on the show, as well as Timur Khizriev.

“The toughest test in MMA, the PFL regular season, just got tougher with the addition of stars from Bellator,” PFL CEO Peter Murray stated in a release. “The PFL is excited to kick off the 2024 regular season in front of our great fans in San Antonio, Las Vegas and Chicago. This promises to be the biggest regular season in history, with the PFL heading to ten top markets around the country and distribution to 160 countries around the world.”