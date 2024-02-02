Tyson Fury cut: New video appears to show elbow that sank Oleksandr Usyk fight

Tyson Fury appears to be out of his scheduled matchup with Oleksandr Usyk due to an accidental elbow.

On Friday, Fury was forced out of his planned heavyweight unification bout with Uysk due to a nasty cut over his right eyebrow sustained during training. And after video was released of the incident, it appears that despite wearing headgear, it was an elbow that landed and cut Fury open.

‼️ Footage has now emerged appearing to show the moment Tyson Fury was cut by an ELBOW in sparring, causing the Oleksandr Usyk fight to be postponed… pic.twitter.com/dDy3e0Cv4o — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 2, 2024

Fury and Usyk were originally set to fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 17. The bout was supposed to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, with Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) holding the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles, and Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) holding the WBC title.

Instead, it appears that Usyk could remain on the card, with mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic emerging as an early possible replacement.

Fury most recently faced lineal MMA heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round non-title match last October. Fury eked out a controversial split decision after getting knocked down by Fury in the third round.