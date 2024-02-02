Joe Rogan inks new deal to stay at Spotify for reportedly around $250 million

Joe Rogan and his No. 1 ranked podcast are staying at Spotify.

The comedian and UFC color commentator has inked a new multi-year deal with Spotify reportedly worth around $250 million but his show will no longer be exclusive the streaming platform. Under terms of the new deal, Rogan’s podcast will once again be available on other services Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Rogan’s renewal with Spotify.

Rogan initially agreed to take his podcast to Spotify back in 2020 with the deal reportedly worth over $200 million. He’s now exceeded initial number that with his new deal and Rogan will be able to once again put his show on every major streaming service available.

His old deal was set to expire sometime in 2024 but now Rogan will stay with Spotify for multiple more years under the new agreement.

Spotify will handle distribution and ad sales for Rogan’s podcast. Rogan will receive a standard fee along with a cut of advertising revenue produced by his podcast.

Rogan continues to produce the most popular podcast on Spotify with his show ranked No.1 in 2023.

Of course, Rogan doesn’t come without his share of controversy, especially after some of his old shows were rehashed that featured the comedian using racial slurs. Spotify pulled 70 episodes of his podcast catalog that featured Rogan using the N-word and he called the entire ordeal a “political hit job.”

He was also accused of spreading misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, which eventually led to Spotify adding a disclaimer at the start of some of his episodes.

Despite those problems, Rogan’s show has remained a massive hit for Spotify as he welcomes a wide variety of guests on his program with episodes typically running between two and three hours. He’s had Twitter owner Elon Musk on his show numerous times as well as politicians like Bernie Sanders as well as entertainers such as Quentin Tarantino, Robert Downey Jr. and more.

Rogan also regularly features fighters on his podcast for MMA specific shows as well as doing “fight companion” broadcasts alongside friends such as retired heavyweight Brendan Schaub when he’s not calling the action during some UFC broadcasts.

There’s no word yet when Rogan’s podcast will begin appearing on other streaming platforms but it’s likely to happen soon now that his new deal is done.