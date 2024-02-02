UFC Vegas 85 weigh-in results: Luana Carolina misses weight by 3 pounds

Luana Carolina had a rough day at the scale.

The flyweight fighter missed weight for the second time in her UFC career, coming in three pounds over the limit (including one-pound allowance) for her preliminary bout with Julija Stoliaranko at UFC Vegas 85 this Saturday.

Carolina also missed weight for a flyweight bout against Poliana Botelho for a May 1 UFC event, coming in 2.5 pounds over the limit. She went on to defeat Botelho via split decision.

Stoliarenko and her team requested that Carolina weigh in again at no heavier than 128 pounds. Carolina successfully hit that mark on her second attempt and the bout now proceeds at a catchweight with Carolina forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty.

In better news, Saturday’s middleweight headliners Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov both made weight without issue. Dolidze tipped the scale at 186 pounds, while Imavov came in at championship weight at 185 pounds on the dot.

Dolidze is currently No. 12 at 185 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, with Imavov a couple of spots behind tied for No. 14.

See Friday’s official weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 85 below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185)

Renato Moicano (156) vs. Drew Dober (156)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)

Aliaskhab Khizriev (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5)

Gilbert Urbina (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Molly McCann (116) vs. Diana Belbita (116)

Azat Maksum (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

Jeong Yeong Lee (146) vs. Blake Bilder (144.5)

Luana Carolina (129)* vs. Julija Stoliarenko (126)

Landon Quinones (155.5) vs. MarQuel Mederos (155.5)

Thomas Peterson (261.5) vs. Jamal Pogues (265.5)

*Carolina missed weight on her first attempt. Upon request from opponent Julija Stoliarenko’s team, Carolina had to weigh no more than 148 pounds on her second attempt. Carolina weighed in again and made 148 and the bout proceeds as a catchweight with Carolina forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty