UFC Vegas 85 preview show: What’s at stake for Dolidze vs. Imavov, Moicano vs. Dober?

After a rare weekend off, the UFC returns to their home base for their first event since UFC 297 with UFC Vegas 85, and much like the promotion’s first pay-per-view card of 2024, Saturday’s Fight Night slate will see the middleweight division take center stage as Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov battle it out in the main event.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew preview Saturday’s card, the main event between Dolidze and Imavov, and the stakes attached to it. Additionally, they’ll discuss the lightweight co-main event between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober, Natalia Silva getting a step up in competition against Viviane Araujo, Molly McCann’s strawweight debut, the low-key bangers for the card, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 85 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.